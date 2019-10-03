Jefferson resident Jared Brown from Georgia Tech is part of a finalist team in the 2019 Collegiate Inventors Competition.
Brown earned the distinction along with team members Bailey Eaton and Rachel Mann, and adviser, James Rains.
Their team's idea, the SecURO, aims to help make prostate procedures simpler and safer.
"Prostate cancer affects one in nine men in the United States," according to a news release. "When the prostate must be removed, poor visibility and restricted maneuverability can lead to human error and complications including life-threatening infections. Designed to make this procedure safer, SecURO is a single-use, automatic circular stitching device that places the stitches with the pull of a trigger, eliminating problems associated with hand-stitching. Patients can expect faster recovery times and fewer complications when SecURO is used."
ABOUT COMPETITION
The Collegiate Inventors Competition, an annual competition that rewards innovations, discoveries and research by college and university students and their faculty advisers, announced its 2019 finalists on Sept. 19.
Each year, individuals representing a broad cross-section of technological fields serve as first-round judges, evaluating entries based on originality of the idea, process, level of student initiative and potential value and usefulness to society. The finalists will travel to Alexandria, Va., to present their inventions to a panel of final-round judges composed of inventors and invention experts — National Inventors Hall of Fame Inductees and United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) officials.
Competition finalists will showcase their inventions and interact with thousands of attendees at the Collegiate Inventors Competition Expo. The expo is free and open to all in the community, and it will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m. in the USPTO Madison Building, Upper Atrium. A private awards ceremony will take place later that day in Alexandria.
