Jones Middle School recently hosted a MisInfo Week 2021, beginning Feb. 22.
MisInfo Week is a schoolwide AI readiness campaign featuring a digital survivor guide, as well as tips about fact-checking and bias in algorithms.
The information will be disseminated through social studies classes during the week and will include engaging discussions with students.
The school also is creating a parent module that will be shared with the surrounding community.
Jones Middle is a Mill Creek High School cluster school and is located in Buford.
