Jones Middle School hosted its third annual Reach Higher Week recently.
The event exposes students to a variety of post-secondary options for them to consider and encourages them to begin taking steps toward future goals beyond high school.
During the week, students and staff dressed up according to each themed day. In addition, teachers showed pre-selected videos pertaining to colleges, STEM careers, military careers and high school success tips. Students answered daily trivia questions, with winners awarded prizes donated by Starbucks, Chick-fil-A , Famous Joes, Barberito’s, Mathnasium and the Jones Middle PTSA. The trivia questions pertained to daily videos in addition to various artifacts displayed throughout the school building.
