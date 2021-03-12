The Gwinnett County Regional Science, Engineering + Innovation Fair recently celebrated its 43rd anniversary.
Gwinnett County Public Schools’ (GCPS) students from 56 elementary, middle and high schools included representation from all 19 GCPS school clusters, one GCPS special entity, and one non-GCPS school that operates in Gwinnett County. The 2021 Gwinnett County Regional Science, Engineering + Innovation Fair was held Friday, February 19, virtually using Zoom and a digital platform created specifically for the event.
Students presented their projects to expert judges from around the world using Zoom. In addition to project interviews with judges, this year’s event included virtual STEM workshops, which provided hands-on activities and opportunities for students to engage with more than 15 local and global community partners. Students with an entrepreneurial take on their projects also entered their work in Innovation in Action, a shark-tank style competition where local and international judges selected top projects to award seed money to turn their project into a product. With the event being virtual this year, Innovation in Action featured a “fan favorite” competition, where the Gwinnett community viewed projects and voted for their favorite. An awards ceremony video was developed, capturing the excitement of the day and celebrating the amazing work of students.
This year, more than 330 projects, which placed first at the local school level, represented the best of student research in Gwinnett County. These projects, representing the creativity and innovation of more than 500 students, were judged by professionals and scientists who assessed them on scientific quality, accuracy, creativity, presentation and experimental design.
Naysa Brewer, a Jones Middle School student, was one of the students who earned top honors at the regional fair level competition will move to the next round — the Georgia Science and Engineering Fair held virtually this spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.