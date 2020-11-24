Fifteen Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) teachers from eight middle schools earned nearly $25,000 in grants from Jackson EMC.
Maile Steimer, of Jones Middle School, was among recipients. Steimer received a $2,000 grant for the project Classrooms without Borders: Immersive Learning with Virtual Reality.
The Bright Ideas grant program, now in its sixth year, funds innovative classroom projects developed by state-certified public middle school educators within the counties served by Jackson EMC. Educators from grades 6-8 are awarded up to $2,000 in grant funds for classroom projects that are not funded through general education dollars. Jackson EMC made surprise presentations at each teacher’s school.
