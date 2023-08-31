Jayda Jordan, of Braselton, began classes on Aug. 16 at Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) in Americus. Jayda was one of over 500 incoming freshmen.
First-year students were officially welcomed to the University community at the Freshman Convocation held Tuesday, August 15. Each student was given a silver Presidential Challenge Coin by GSW President Dr. Neal Weaver to signify the beginning of their college journey at Georgia Southwestern. Upon graduation, they will receive a gold coin in its place, bestowing the silver coin to someone who made a significant impact on them during their time at Georgia Southwestern.
