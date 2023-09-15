Kennesaw State has announced its dean's list, which recognizes students for their academic achievement during the summer 2023 semester. Local students named to the list included:
- Desijha Green of Braselton, majoring in information security and assurance
- Caden Puzas of Hoschton, majoring in marketing
- Ethan Byrd of Hoschton, majoring in computer science
- Connor Wood of Jefferson, majoring in exercise science
- Bridget Toms of Jefferson, majoring in digital animation
