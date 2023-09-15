Kennesaw State University has announced its president's list in recognition of their academic excellence for the summer 2023 semester. Locals who were named to the list included:
- Stella Choe of Braselton, majoring in accounting-interest
- Daniel Elrod of Jefferson, majoring in management
- Jameson Wall of Jefferson, majoring in construction management
- Bracey Dallas of Jefferson, majoring in biochemistry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.