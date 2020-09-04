Kennesaw State University recently named students to the president's list in recognition of their academic excellence for the summer 2020 semester. Locals named to the list were:
- Emily Donnelly of Hoschton.
- Austin Maxwell of Hoschton.
To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least 9 semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
