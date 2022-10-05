Kubota

Kubota donated an excavator to the Hall County School District last week.

 Submitted

Kubota Manufacturing of America Corporation donated an excavator to the Hall County School District last week. Valued at over $100,000, the machine will be utilized by the district’s Trades in Training Large Equipment Program, which is offered through Lanier College and Career Academy. The program allows high school students throughout the county an opportunity to gain hands-on-experience operating large farm and construction equipment.

Kubota has long provided internships to many Hall County students through work-based-learning. Additionally, through financial support and the donation of equipment, the company has assisted in the he development of the district’s new agribusiness center.

