The Lawrenceville-Duluth Alumni Chapter (LDAC) of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity distributed college scholarships and other awards to 30 GCPS seniors, including one-time awards ranging from $250 to $1,000 and four-year awards totaling $5,000 and $10,000.
Ryan Birch, of Mill Creek High School, received a one-time $1,000 chapter scholarship.
Over the last nine years, LDAC has assisted more than 279 Gwinnett students with post-secondary education expenses, awarding $230,075 in scholarships to date.
