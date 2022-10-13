University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita Jacobs has selected Nicole LeBlanc, of Hoschton, as the 2022-23 UNG Presidential Fellow for the Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress (CSPC).
Founded in 1965 as a nonprofit, CSPC's mission is to "provide historical perspective about our nation's highest offices for citizens and policymakers," according to its website.
Monthly online seminars will allow LeBlanc, a senior pursuing a degree in history, to study the public policymaking process and the president's relationship with Congress, allies, the media, and the public. A multi-day leadership conference in Washington, D.C., will wrap up the program.
To cap off her year, LeBlanc will write a research paper about what she learns. She is leaning toward creating a paper about the impact of corporatism on the public policy process.
"The government leans a lot toward corporations rather than people," LeBlanc said. "I feel like the government should always focus on the people's interest."
