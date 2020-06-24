Leif Thomas Lindquist, of Jefferson, officially received a bachelor of arts magna cum laude in political science from Norwich University on Saturday, May 2.
Due to concerns related to COVID-19, the 2020 ceremony was postponed. Details regarding a rescheduled event will be conveyed to graduates and their families as soon as they are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.