Leif Thomas Lindquist, Jefferson, was named to the dean's list at Norwich University for the spring 2020 semester.
Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40 and had no failures in the previous fall or spring semester are awarded dean's list honors. These students cannot have any pending Incomplete (I) grades. Dean's list honors are noted on the official transcript each term earned.
