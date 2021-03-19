The nonprofit charity Don’t Count Me Out, Inc. (DCMO) is giving away free, reusable masks as a part of its Everyone Deserves Mask campaign. With the support of Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS), DCMO is providing thousands of quality, reusable masks to schools that would have been impacted most by the Coronavirus pandemic.
“We learned from distributing more than 10,000 quality, reusable masks with the help of the Gwinnett County Health Department,” said 11 year-old Malon James of the Everyone Deserves A Mask campaign. “Giving the masks is as important as spreading the word that we still need masks even though there is a vaccine. I know that Chairperson Everton Blair can help us spread the message far and wide and I’m grateful for his support. Getting the message means more Covid-19 protection.”
This campaign, which is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of this school year, will allow thousands of GCPS students and their families to have access to masks. In the interim, DCMO will pilot the project that will distribute 2,500 mask to GCPS immediately.
Mr. Blair hopes that Malon’s hard work will inspire others to take action. He explains, “I’m very impressed by Malon’s efforts and gladly support his message,” Blair said. “We can all join in and help our community rise above Covid-19 and its effects.”
As the spring sports get underway, DCMO will assist GCPS in their effort to keep the young girls and boys safe as they continue to promote school spirit and learn life lessons in a team environment. “When you look at our posters, you’ll notice our first step is to get young leaders of GCPS to help spread the message,” James said. “Georgia is on everyone’s mind so we have a platform to show them how it’s done.”
