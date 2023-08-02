Ninety-six Piedmont University students received undergraduate and graduate degrees on Friday, July 21, during a commencement ceremony in the Johnny Mize Athletic Center on the Demorest campus.
Class of 2023 summer graduates include:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 2, 2023 @ 4:15 pm
Ninety-six Piedmont University students received undergraduate and graduate degrees on Friday, July 21, during a commencement ceremony in the Johnny Mize Athletic Center on the Demorest campus.
Class of 2023 summer graduates include:
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.