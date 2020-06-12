The USA South Athletic Conference included 169 Piedmont student-athletes in its 2019-20 Academic All-Conference Team. Among those receiving the honor were:
- Nathan Galloway of Jefferson.
- Madison Gott of Hoschton.
- Jaycie Ponce of Hoschton.
- Cooper Kework of Jefferson.
A record total of 1,702 student-athletes earned recognition from the conference while eight schools placed 100 or more athletes on the list. To be eligible, a student-athlete must have earned a 3.30 GPA in each of the two semesters of a given year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.