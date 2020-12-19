Dr. Steve Dorman, president of Georgia College, has awarded degrees to the graduating class of December 2020.
Local graduates were:
- Vanessa Farley of Hoschton.
- Maegan Stephens of Braselton.
- Amy Tippins of Jefferson.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Dr. Steve Dorman, president of Georgia College, has awarded degrees to the graduating class of December 2020.
Local graduates were:
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.