Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,420 students for excellence in academics on the fall 2020 president's list.
Locals named to the list were:
- Alex Ferrante of Hoschton.
- Ray Giannetta of Jefferson.
- Quynn Giannetta of Jefferson.
- Lexis Jordan of Hoschton.
- Charlsie London of Jefferson.
- Brady Olenek of Hoschton.
- Kelsey Powell of Hoschton.
- Ainsley Ray of Braselton.
- Sasha Rodriguez of Jefferson.
- Sean Stephens of Braselton.
- Madison Watson of Hoschton.
- Nou Yang of Jefferson.
To be eligible for the president's list, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
