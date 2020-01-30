Nearly half of all Piedmont College varsity athletes earned a 3.4 or better grade point average for the fall semester and have been named to the director of athletics honor roll.
In all, 185 student-athletes (49.5 percent) were named to the honor roll, the most in recent memory. Of those, 166 earned a 3.5 grade point average or better and 70 attained a 4.0.
- Locals named to the list include:
- Cooper Kework of Jefferson
- Julian Hazen of Hoschton
- Jaycie Ponce of Hoschton
- Nathan Galloway of Jefferson
