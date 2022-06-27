The following students were named to the dean's list at Anderson University for spring semester 2022. In order to be named to the dean's list, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.
Braselton
- Brady McVey
- Beth Odum
- Jacob Pearce
- Rebekah Viverette
Hoschton
- Amanda Bateman
- Hannah Cunningham
- Olivia Cunningham
