The fourth annual Piedmont Symposium showcased the undergraduate research and creative inquiry projects of 389 students on April 6. Their findings were presented across the Demorest and Athens campuses through oral and poster presentations.
Student presenters included:
- Sean VanMeter of Jefferson.
- Jaycie Ponce of Hoschton.
- Tanya Schwab of Braselton.
- Janiah Rakestraw of Jefferson.
- Jaela Dodson of Commerce.
- Cooper Kework of Jefferson.
- Latosha Gresham of Jefferson.
- Emily Oldham of Jefferson.
- Lauren Conley of Hoschton.
- Casey Ellis of Jefferson.
