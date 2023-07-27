Twelve University of North Georgia (UNG) undergraduate students are participating in the Faculty Undergraduate Summer Engagement (FUSE) program, which provides the seven groups with research grants and programming focused on academic professionalization.

Among those participating is Tanner Lumpkin, of Jefferson. Lumpkin and Courtney Nutt are supervised by Dr. Ralph Hale, assistant professor of psychological science. Their project is "An investigation of visual false memories in a virtual reality environment."

