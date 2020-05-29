The Georgia Institute of Technology awarded degrees to approximately 4,050 undergraduate and graduate students at the conclusion of spring semester. Students were celebrated during a virtual celebration held on May 1. They will also be honored during in-person commencement ceremonies to be held on campus later this year.
Among the graduates were:
- Nicolette Mehran of Braselton, master of science in international affairs.
- Cydney Opolka of Braselton, bachelor of science in biomedical engineering.
- Corinna Shimalla of Braselton, bachelor of science in biomedical engineering.
- Tyler Zeigler of Hoschton, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering.
- Daniel Kimmel of Jefferson, master of science in mechanical engineering.
- Jared Brown of Jefferson, bachelor of science in biomedical engineering.
- Tristan Gaskins of Jefferson, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.