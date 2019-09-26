The following students from the area earned degrees from Georgia State University during the Summer 2019 semester:
- Arin Akkent of Jefferson, earned a bachelor's degree
- Cody McQuillen of Jefferson, earned a master of science in information systems degree
- Corin Sutter of Hoschton, earned an associate's degree
- Jeremy Oroian of Hoschton, earned a bachelor's degree
- Maia Brown St. Aude of Hoschton, earned a bachelor's degree
- Shanila Kabir of Hoschton, earned a bachelor's degree
- Savannah Sims of Hoschton, earned a bachelor's degree
Georgia State University conferred more than 2,000 degrees to students at the associate's, bachelor's, master's, specialist, professional and doctoral levels during the summer 2019 semester.
