The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to approximately 3,800 undergraduate and graduate students who earned their degrees during the fall 2020 semester. Graduates were recognized during the Institute's 259th Commencement exercises December 11-12 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Local graduates were:
- Ashley Barnes of Hoschton, master of science in aerospace engineering
- Matthew Grimes of Hoschton, bachelor of science in business administration
- Harold Jarrett of Jefferson, master of science in electrical and computer engineering
- Steven Nguyen of Jefferson, bachelor of science in electrical engineering
- Hannah Petit of Braselton, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering with high honors
- Russell Gardner of Braselton, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering with honors
- Brendon Darby of Hoschton, bachelor of science in materials science and engineering with highest honors
