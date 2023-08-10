The University of North Georgia (UNG) awarded about 460 degrees and 43 certificates to graduates in the summer of 2023. Almost 300 graduates participated in the summer 2023 commencement ceremony held Aug. 4 at the Convocation Center at UNG's Dahlonega Campus. Local graduates included:
- Marylin Anton-Benitez of Jefferson graduated with an associate of arts in business administration pathway.
- Gracie Bissell of Hoschton graduated with a bachelor of science in mathematics.
- Andreka Blackwell of Hoschton graduated with an advanced certificate in Tier II education leadership.
- Joshua Burgess of Braselton graduated with an associate of science in environmental, Earth and world Studies and spatial science and engineering pathway and a one-year certificate in land surveying.
- John Burroughs of Jefferson graduated with a bachelor of business administration in management.
- Davis Cantrell of Braselton graduated with a bachelor of science in middle grades education.
- Lillian Canupp of Jefferson graduated with an associate of science in agriculture pathway.
- Anthony Dobrin of Hoschton graduated with an associate of science in general studies pathway.
- Cole Fleming of Jefferson graduated with a bachelor of science in psychology.
- Nathan Gavriliuc of Hoschton graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in cybersecurity.
- Nathaniel Hehl of Hoschton graduated with a bachelor of business administration in management.
- Gary Hibbs of Hoschton graduated with a one-year certificate in land surveying.
- Naomi Howard of Jefferson graduated with an advanced certificate in tier I leadership and administration.
- Grayson Humble of Jefferson graduated with distinction with an associate of arts in business administration pathway.
- JoAn Jean-Baptiste of Braselton graduated with a bachelor of business administration in accounting.
- Beau Jones of Hoschton graduated with a master of arts in teaching in physical education.
- Ronda Martin of Braselton graduated with a bachelor of business administration in management.
- Savannah Prather of Jefferson graduated with an associate of science in clinical health sciences pathway.
- Bailey Richards of Jefferson graduated with an associate of arts in communication pathway.
- Megan Smith of Braselton graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of business administration in accounting.
- Kayla Smith of Hoschton graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in criminal justice.
- Cameron Smith of Pendergrass graduated with a bachelor of science in cybersecurity and an associate of science in general studies pathway.
- Peter Swanton of Hoschton graduated with a one-year certificate in Geographic Information Science.
- Ashley Thomas of Hoschton graduated with distinction with an associate of science in natural sciences pathway.
- Jordan Williams of Jefferson graduated with a bachelor of arts in history.
