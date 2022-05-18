More than 3,300 students graduated from the University of Mississippi in May 2022. Undergraduate and graduate candidates received degrees from the College of Liberal Arts, General Studies and schools of Accountancy, Applied Sciences, Business Administration, Education, Engineering, Journalism and New Media, Law and Pharmacy.
Local graduates included:
- Kathleen Grennan, of Hoschton, majored in psychology and earned a bachelor of arts from the College of Liberal Arts.
- Hannah Grizzle, of Hoschton, majored in forensic chemistry and earned a bachelor of science from the College of Liberal Arts.
- Jack Ansley-Kurtz, of Hoschton, majored in marketing and finance and earned a bachelor of business administration from the School of Business Administration.
