Valdosta State University has announced the members of its graduating class of fall 2022. This includes the following area residents:
- Emily Donat of Hoschton, master of education in communication disorders
- Bryce Hankinson of Jefferson, bachelor of science in computer information systems
- Kathryn Junco of Jefferson, master of library and information science
