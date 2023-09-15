Valdosta State University has announced the members of its graduating class of summer 2023. This includes the following area residents:
- Rebecca Crawford of Jefferson earned the education specialist in instructional technology
- Sarah Dillingham of Jefferson earned the master of education in curriculum and instruction in accomplished teaching
- Brittani Lawrence of Jefferson earned the education specialist in coaching pedagogy in physical education
- Jennifer Mattox of Braselton earned the master of education in curriculum and instruction in accomplished teaching
- Katie Stone of Jefferson earned the bachelor of science in nursing
