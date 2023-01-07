The following area residents were among over 600 students who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from Georgia Southwestern State University during the fall 2022 Commencement Ceremony held on Friday, December 9, in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center.:
- Bradley Martin of Jefferson, who earned a bachelor of business administration in management
- Lisa Bendin of Hoschton, who earned a specialist's degree in early childhood education
