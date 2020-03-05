More than 3,000 students graduated from Georgia State University during the fall 2019 semester at the undergraduate, graduate and professional degree levels.
Georgia State graduates from the area include:
- Austin Fitzgerald of Braselton, graduated with a bachelor's degree.
- Bianca Robinson of Braselton, graduated with a bachelor's degree.
- Elder Alcantara Quintana of Hoschton, graduated with a bachelor's degree.
- Selena Etkins-Allison of Braselton, graduated with a bachelor's degree.
- Janee' Marshall of Hoschton, graduated with a bachelor's degree.
- Jesenda Villarreal of Hoschton, graduated with a bachelor's degree.
- Andres Aristizabal of Braselton, graduated with a bachelor's degree.
- Jarred Marshall of Hoschton, graduated with a bachelor's degree.
- Danielle Martin of Hoschton, graduated with a bachelor's degree.
- Keyshla Negron of Hoschton, graduated with a bachelor's degree.
- Darryl Taylor of Hoschton, graduated with a bachelor's degree.
