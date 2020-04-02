The College of Coastal Georgia’s office of the president has announced the students who have earned their place on the president’s list by their high academic performance during the fall 2019 semester.
The following students from Hoschton were named to the College of Coastal Georgia Fall 2019 president’s list:
- Samantha Floyd
- Jeffrey Todd
To be named to the president’s list, a student must be enrolled in at least 12 hours of course work and achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 4.00 for the term.
