More than 1,700 Valdosta State University students were named to the fall 2022 dean's list, including the following locals:
- Mikenna Duffy of Hoschton
- Caroline Weinhart of Hoschton
- Katie Stone of Jefferson
- April Lash of Hoschton
- Bryson Mize of Jefferson
