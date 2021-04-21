More than 350 students participated in the third annual Piedmont University Symposium on April 14.
The high-profile event embodies the Piedmont Promise "practical" pillar by providing research opportunities for students, school leaders said. The event is becoming a tradition at Piedmont and is a celebration of research, creativity and inquiry.
Among the student presenters were:
- Jaycie Ponce of Hoschton.
- Madison Gott of Hoschton.
- Jenna Wendel of Braselton.
- Julian Hazen of Hoschton.
- Macey Higgins of Braselton.
- Makayla Lewis of Jefferson.
- Brianna Crumley of Jefferson.
Participants presented their findings to other students, faculty, and staff at locations across the Demorest campus and in Athens. Most were face-to-face with students answering questions about their respective topics, while other presentations were virtual.
With more students than ever participating in the day-long event on both campuses, approximately 120 faculty, staff, and students volunteered to be timekeepers/runners, judges, and "bouncers," who were on the lookout for social distancing and mask compliance.
Students were given feedback via digital "Liongrams."
The next symposium will be held on April 6, 2022.
