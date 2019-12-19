Local residents recently participated in the annual University of North Georgia Holiday Concert.
UNG's music department presented a single performance Friday, Dec. 6, at Grace Episcopal Church at 422 Brenau Ave., in Gainesville. Locals participating included:
- Adam Riddle of Hoschton.
- Rebecca Crawford of Hoschton.
- Nicholas DiPaola of Hoschton.
The performance featured traditional hymns such as "Joy to the World" and "O Come, All Ye Faithful" and Holiday favorites "Winter Wonderland" with more contemporary pieces such as "The Waiting Sky."
The musical performances featured the UNG Chorale from UNG's Gainesville Campus and the University Singers, Le Belle Voci and the Patriot Choir from the Dahlonega Campus.
The chorale groups are not the only ones in the spotlight during the concert. Faculty and student instrumentalists participated as well. Groups and individuals performing included a brass quintet, UNG adjunct professor Dr. Bart Walters on soprano saxophone, student Cade Wilson on piano and part-time faculty member William Gotmer on organ. Accompanying the choirs were collaborative pianists Vivian Doublestein and Jose Garcia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.