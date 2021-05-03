The Honors College at Georgia State University recognized 169 graduating seniors for academic excellence during the spring 2021 semester.
The following local students were recognized:
- Gloria Cudd, of Braselton, majoring in psychology, advanced and research honors distinction
- Katie Burkholder, of Braselton, majoring in English, general honors distinction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.