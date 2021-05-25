Seven University of North Georgia students were selected as finalists for the U.S. Fulbright Program for the 2021-22 academic year, including three local residents. The highly competitive and prestigious program enables graduates to pursue research activities, become English teaching assistants, or enroll in graduate school.
This year's local Fulbright finalists are:
- Abigail Meyers, a 2021 graduate with a degree in elementary and special education. The 22-year-old from Jefferson, will teach English in Taiwan.
- Monica Pizano, a 2019 graduate with a degree in modern languages with a concentration in Spanish language and literature. The 25-year-old from Jefferson, will teach English in Uruguay.
- Katherine Torres, a senior pursuing a degree in political science with a concentration in prelaw. The 21-year-old from Hoschton, will teach English in Taiwan. She will graduate in August 2021.
"The Fulbright program aims to promote mutual understanding through educational and cultural exchange, which aligns with one of UNG's goals: to develop students into leaders for a diverse and global society," said Dr. Kathryn Quinto, fellowships adviser for the nationally competitive scholarships office at UNG. "We are very excited for the student and alumni who were inspired to pursue their international aspirations through Fulbright."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.