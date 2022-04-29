Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) student Nollah Lyles of Jefferson was named Life-Save for the Office of Recreation and Wellness at GSW's 2022 Student Recognition Ceremony on April 21 in the Storm Dome.
The Life-Saver Award goes to the student who has saved their coworkers on multiple occasions.
"No matter the time, they always come in to ensure the facilities are running smoothly," school leaders said. "They offer assistance wherever needed in the department and do a great job checking in on student staff and professional staff."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.