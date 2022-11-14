The John Phillip Sousa Foundation presented the Jacksonville State University Marching Southerners the prestigious Sudler Trophy at halftime during the Gamecocks final home football game of the season on Nov. 12. Given to one collegiate marching band every two years, the award is the equivalent of winning the Heisman Trophy and JSU is the smallest university ever to win since the awards program was created 40 years ago.
