Baylor University celebrated more than 7,500 graduates of the Classes of 2020 and 2021 during six in-person commencement ceremonies May 6-8 at McLane Stadium on the banks of the Brazos River.
Among the graduates was Gabrielle Rose Mastandrea, of Braselton, who earned a bachelor of arts in communication sciences and disorders from the Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences.
