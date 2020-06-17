The Georgia College Women’s Basketball program recently announced the signing of four freshmen for the upcoming 2020-21 season, the first recruiting class under head coach Ross Jolly.
Alexis Figures, a guard who played at Mill Creek High School under head coach Jeremy Huckaby, was among those who have signed for the upcoming season at Georgia College.
Figures was on the All-Region First Team, All County-Second Team, Dacula Tip-Off Classic All-Tournament Team and played AAU for Peak Performance and coaches Sidney Miller, Tony Gorell and Ty Hodges. Figures plans to major in nursing.
“Alexis is a very talented wing player with ability to score the ball," said Jolly. "She will be an outstanding addition that will help us make positive steps with our program.”
Figures joins Saliah Ponteau, guard from Peachtree Ridge High; Jada Warren, forward from Norcross High; and Kya Williams, guard from Kell High. All four hail from the Peach State and will have an opportunity for early contributions.
“We are thrilled to be adding four outstanding young ladies to our group of returners,” said Jolly. “Each signee has chosen to be a piece of the puzzle in building our program. With this class, we will add depth on the court while maintaining our team’s positive identity. We look forward to seeing their growth as student-athletes at Georgia College, as well as the impact that they each will make."
