Several Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) seniors recently learned they have been named recipients of the 2020 Gates Scholarship.
The eight GCPS recipients, representing five different schools, are among a select group of students from across the nation to receive the honor this year.
Among those is Mill Creek High School student Destiny Sanchez.
"The Gates Scholarship eliminates barriers to college for high-potential, low-income minority students. Funded by The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the all-expenses-paid scholarship is awarded to 300 students per year," Gwinnett school leaders said. "In addition to funding, The Gates Scholarship provides further support to scholars, by engaging with them and their institutions in a variety of ways, to ensure they have access to the resources and services they need, from their first to last day of classes, through graduation and the transition to their chosen careers This prestigious scholarship program is based on evidence that by eliminating the financial barriers to college, an all-expenses-paid scholarship can enable high-potential, low-income minority students to excel in their course work, graduate college, and continue to be leaders throughout their lives."
