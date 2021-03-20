Students at Jones Middle School hosted a special guest speaker recently. Davis Patterson, a representative of the Gwinnett Student Leadership Team at Mill Creek High School, stopped by to share his presentation titled, The Art of Disagreement.
The presentation focused on how to have difficult conversations with people and groups and how conflict and civil discourse are necessary for growth to happen in friendships, leadership organizations and other relationships.
"The 11th grader also talked with students about ways to navigate conflict in a way where all parties are respected, valued and heard," school leaders said. "Most importantly, he emphasized the art of 'losing gracefully' and how doing so may be the only way to preserve a relationship, or to avoid harming others with words when emotional stakes are high."
The presentation also addressed how to disagree and/or discuss differing opinions by using effective communication tools such as rephrasing, asking for clarification, and perspective-taking. Following the presentation, Jones Middle students practiced what they learned by forming small groups and discussing a range of topics which included “favorite toppings on a pizza” or “favorite superhero,” before moving on to conversations related to values, beliefs and opinions.
