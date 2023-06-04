Mercer University recently announced the president's list and dean's list for the spring 2023 semester. Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous GPA standards specific to the college or school within the university.
- Madelyn Majewski, senior, of Braselton, College of Health Professions, president's list
- Abigail Milam, sophomore, of Braselton, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, dean's list
- April Duffey, junior, of Hoschton, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, president's list
- Andrew Jarnigan, senior, of Hoschton, School of Business, president's list
- Nicholas Mangru, senior, of Hoschton, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, dean's list
- Robert Smith, senior, of Hoschton, School of Business, dean's list
- Gradeigh Adams, senior, of Jefferson, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, dean's list
- Colleen Gill, sophomore, of Jefferson, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, dean's list
- Peter Klueber, senior, of Jefferson, School of Business, dean's list
- Jonathan Warren, senior, of Jefferson, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, dean's list
