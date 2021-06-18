Mercer University recently announced the president's list and dean's list for the spring 2021 semester.
Locals recognized were:
- Justin Ross, Braselton, sophomore, College of Nursing, president's list
- Haylee Flanigan, Hoschton, freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, dean's list
- Lisa Martin, Hoschton, junior, College of Professional Advancement, president's list
- Katherine Narciso, Hoschton, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, dean's list
- Andrew Roberts, Hoschton, senior, School of Engineering, dean's list
- Gradeigh Adams, Jefferson, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, dean's list
- Leigh Diaz, Jefferson, special preparatory undergrad, College of Professional Advancement, dean's list
- Cody Mills, Jefferson, senior, School of Engineering, president's list
- Elisabeth Reagin, Jefferson, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, president's list
- Emily Wilbourn, Jefferson, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, dean's list
Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous GPA standards specific to the college or school within the University.
