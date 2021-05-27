Nearly three dozen Gwinnett County Public Schools seniors will have their entire college career paid in full after being named QuestBridge National College Match scholarship recipients.
Mill Creek High School senior Dhaiana Tapia Rodriguez is among the recipients. Rodriguez plans to attend Dartmouth College.
QuestBridge is a non-profit organization that connects high-achieving, low-income high school seniors with full scholarships to the nation’s top colleges. QuestBridge College Match Scholarship recipients are admitted early to college partners with guaranteed, full four-year scholarships. QuestBridge’s 45 college partners include top liberal arts colleges and exceptional research universities.
QuestBridge partners with colleges that offer generous financial aid packages that cover 100% of demonstrated financial need, making them very affordable for low-income students.
