The Georgia Department of Education has released the list of AP Honors Schools and 22 Gwinnett County public high schools made one or more of the lists. Several Gwinnett schools were recognized in more than one category.
Mill Creek High School was recognized as the following:
- AP School of Distinction — Schools with at least 20 percent of the total student population taking AP exams and at least 50 percent of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher.
- AP Humanities Schools — Schools with a minimum of five students testing in each of the following AP categories: one ELA course, two history/social science courses, one fine arts course, and one world language course.
- AP Humanities Achievement School — AP Humanities schools with at least 50% of all AP Humanities exams earning scores of three or higher.
- AP STEM School — Schools with a minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses.
- AP STEM Achievement School — AP STEM schools with at least 50% of all AP STEM exams earning scores of 3 or higher.
Clay Hunter, Gwinnett County Public Schools’ (GCPS) Associate Superintendent for Curriculum and Instructional Support, says the recognition is confirmation that the district’s hard work paid off.
“In March of last year, our school system faced the challenge of finding new and innovative ways to make sure that our students were able to continue their learning in the midst of a pandemic," Hunter said. "The fact that 22 of our high schools were recognized by the Georgia Department of Education as Advanced Placement Honor Schools is proof positive that the efforts our teachers, school administrators, and district level support staff were not in vain.”
AP exams are administered by the College Board, which also administers the SAT. AP courses are one of several ways Georgia students can access college-level learning at the high school level; students who receive a 3, 4, or 5 on an AP exam may receive college credit. The 2021 AP Honor Schools are named in eight categories, based on the results of 2020 AP courses and exams.
“The work our schools have done to provide access to a wide-range of Advanced Placement courses while battling the effects of a global crisis speaks to the commitment that GCPS has to hold true to our vision of preparing students for college and career,” Hunter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.