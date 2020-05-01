Like many high schools, Mill Creek High School is finding creative ways to honor its senior students.
Every Friday night at 8:20 p.m., (20:20 military time), the school turns on the lights at its stadium and leaves them on for 20 minutes in honor of the 2020 senior class.
In addition, the school’s principal, Jason Lane, created a special video message and shared it with seniors.
The school is hosting “digital spirit weeks” for seniors to keep their excitement up and has an Instagram account (Mill_Creek_Seniors ) where students can find (search #seniors2020) information about the fun activities the school is doing, Gwinnett school leaders state.
