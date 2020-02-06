Mill Creek graduation set Feb 6, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gwinnett County Public Schools recently announced its graduation schedules. Mill Creek High School will hold graduation on Wednesday, May 20, at 8 p.m. The MCHS graduation will be held at the Mill Creek Community Stadium. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Locations Gwinnett County × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Braselton News Mill Creek graduation set Georgia Tech announces graduates Three-vehicle wreck results in injuries Hoschton man charged for drugs, endangering children Seven vehicles broken into in Braselton Elections board to consider Hoschton candidate challenge Braselton hosts final comprehensive plan open house Braselton gets GEFA loan for Harrison Street stormwater project Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBuford woman arrested for trafficking methMan beaten at Braselton hotelDeputy injured after struck by tractor-trailerTennessee man arrested for sexual exploitationBraselton library presents special events for FebruaryMan suspects neighbor poisoned dogWatercolor class plannedBraselton BULLI class learns about redistricting, censusZoning board to consider stream buffer variancesPendergrass looking at annexation for development Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates BraseltonNewsTODAY Would you like to receive our BraseltonNewsTODAY news updates? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView
